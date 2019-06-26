NFL Podcast: Optimism season– which teams should be hopeful right now?

The beginning of summer marks the beginning of a different kind of season in the NFL: optimism season. It's the time of year where every local paper is reporting how even the most injury-prone veterans are looking spry and how every rookie QB is learning the playbook like a Bradley Cooper in Limitless. Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson break down optimism season in the NFL and which teams have a reason to be cheery this time of year.

Even the Kansas City Chiefs have something to be optimistic for as a decision regarding Tyreek Hill's playing status looms closer. In the absence of criminal charges, some within the organization are hopeful that a league suspension could be very short. Terez outlines the latest on the Hill situation and why the NFL could still issue a pretty major punishment (1:30).

Moving to the rest of the league, they run through which teams should be hopeful, including the Cowboys, every team in the NFC West and even snakebitten franchises like the Jaguars, Redskins and Giants (9:55).

Charles and Terez later run through all eight of the last-place teams from last season and try to predict which one could make the playoffs this year (25:30). That leads into a discussion about the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson, and the legacies of Jim Kelly and Dan Marino (34:45).

