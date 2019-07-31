NFL Podcast: On the road at training camps, plus guests Ed Reed and Drew Brees
Late July means that NFL training camps are back in full swing. Charles Robinson calls in from Denver, Colorado and Terez joins from Washington, D.C. to report on everything they've seen on their training camp tours so far, including:
- the Los Angeles Rams and what Sean McVay regrets about the Super Bowl (4:30)
- the attrition that has hit the New York Giants (11:05)
- Dwayne Haskins' development with the Washington Redskins (13:35)
- the new-look Arizona Cardinals offense (17:45)
- Flacco vs. Lock and the Denver Broncos' quarterback situation (23:50)
- where the Melvin Gordon holdout stands with the Los Angeles Chargers (28:15)
- the latest on Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys' endless contract drama (30:40)
- Frank Clark bringing toughness to the Kansas City Chiefs defense (38:35)
To wrap up the show, Terez and Charles spend some time with incoming Hall of Famer Ed Reed (50:30) and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees (1:01:50).
