NFL Podcast: O.J. and Favre social blunders and why marijuana will be crucial in the next CBA

One of the slowest stretches of the NFL season saw some rare social media pyrotechnics courtesy of two former stars.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open the episode discussing the brief moment of Tuesday afternoon where former Green Bay Backer great Brett Favre appeared to have posted on Instagram that he would be returning to the league (0:45). They later discuss the more troubling social media resurgence of O.J. Simpson and the awkward situations he could put the league in by seeking out some renewed spotlight (4:10).

Transitioning to players and teams of the present, they discuss Terez' offseason visits to Cowboys (13:35) and Chiefs (23:35) OTAs. Later, Charles gives some background on the situation in Houston after the Texans fired GM Brian Gaine and how it may be a power play by head coach Bill O'Brien (25:40). Charles also reports on what he learned from visiting the OTAs of the Raiders (33:50) and 49ers (40:20).

Terez wraps up the show discussing his column on how marijuana will be a crucial bargaining chip in negotiations for the next CBA and why players might sacrifice softer marijuana rules in favor of more pressing issues (44:00).

