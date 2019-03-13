NFL Podcast: Odell Beckham, Jr. trade headlines lead-in to free agency

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

On Tuesday evening, a shocking trade between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants created shockwaves and broke the internet more than the 45 minutes Antonio Brown was a Buffalo Bill.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson react to the breaking news that Odell Beckham, Jr. now wears orange and what that means for the futures of both the Browns and the Giants. Later in the show, they hit on a number of other major stories, trades and signings including:

• The Oakland Raiders trading for Antonio Brown and signing Trent Brown (8:15)

• The Detroit Lions signing Trey Flowers and their strange Patriots infatuation (14:05)

• The Buffalo Bills going all-in (17:10)

• Charles getting into a Twitter fight with safety Tyrann Mathieu (19:35)

• Nick Foles cashing in with the Jacksonville Jaguars (25:00)

• The Kansas City Chiefs trading Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers and what that means for both teams (27:10)

• Why the Dallas Cowboys are so quiet (30:55)

• The New York Jets spending spree (34:15)

• Landon Collins signing with the Washington Redskins and the legacy of Sean Taylor (37:15)

Lastly, they wrap up with some listener questions from Twitter (39:45).

Baker Mayfield has a new weapon and it just so happens to be one of the best wide receivers in the league – Odell Beckham Jr. (Getty)

