NFL Podcast: The evidence behind the Spygate sequel and truth behind the OBJ trade rumors

It's never not a busy week in the NFL and the lead-up to Week 15 is no exception. Whereas most teams never get involved in a single cheating scandal, the New England Patriots are now smack dab in their second one, their third if you include deflate-gate.

Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor break down the intriguing evidence behind the incident that can only be known as Spygate 2.0. What's troubling about the video crew purportedly recording an in-house video and is there a possibility the Patriots are telling the truth? (0:15)

On Sunday, there was more drama coming from the Cleveland Browns locker room after it was reported that Odell Beckham, Jr. said, "come get me" to at least one other team and was secretly plotting his way out of the troubled organization. Charles gives some background on the origins of OBJ's issues with the Browns and names at least one team he might have issued this request to (Hint: they're in northern California and have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl this year). (17:15)

Rewinding it all the way back to Monday night, the guys throw some love to Eli Manning after he didn't embarrass himself in what may have been his final game (32:10) before trying to determine who will win the NFC East: the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles. (35:15)

Looking ahead to Week 15, the guys preview the three games they're most interested in checking out in Rams @ Cowboys, Texans @ Titans and Bills @ Steelers. (39:15)

They close out the show answering some listener questions about Spygate 2.0, the Panthers head coaching search and GM candidates in 2020. (53:55)

