NFL Podcast: New unis, Zoombombing and why GMs already hate the new draft process

Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor
Yahoo Sports

Spring is a time for birth and rejuvenation. This week, two franchises in the NFC South rejuvenated their uniforms: the Buccaneers took a look to the past and the Falcons took a step towards the bland. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the podcast dunking on the state of new uniforms. (0:20)

Also in the show, Charles & Terez have spoken to some sources around the league and one thing is for sure about the upcoming draft: it will be a comedy of errors. They explain why GMs hate the draft-from-home protocol, security concerns and how this whole process will expose the worst-run teams in the league. (7:15)

They also revisit the looming decision for Washington with the second overall pick in the draft and dissect comments from new head coach Ron Rivera. Is Ohio State's Chase Young a slam dunk at two and is Dwayne Haskins' job already in jeopardy? (15:15)

Later, they break down Tom Brady's candid Wednesday morning interview with Howard Stern. Is Tom finally peeling back the layers of his personality now that he's out of New England? (21:55)

They spend the second half of the show previewing what they'd like to see the teams in the AFC North (31:10) and NFC North (42:20) do in the upcoming draft

Terez & Charles close out the show answering some listener questions on the prospect of a shortened season and the Patriots' QB situation. (1:00:30)

A patch of Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo on the old edition of their jerseys. The Buccaneers and Falcons revealed updated uniforms this week to lukewarm reviews. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss the trouble with new uniforms on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
