NFL Podcast: Moving forward in an NFL without Ben, Brees, Eli and Cam

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season will continue without four of the major quarterback pillars of the last decade. As a result of either benching or injury, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Eli Manning and Cam Newton will all be sitting out at least this week and in Big Ben's case, the entire season.

Starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson try to piece together the picture of a radically different NFL without these quarterbacks (0:45). The Steelers at least are showing some confidence in backup Mason Rudolph as they also traded their 2020 first round pick to the Miami Dolphins for CB Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Speaking of star corners, Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey requested a trade from the Jaguars. Terez & Charles discuss a few of the teams who could be in the market for the young and outspoken defensive back (4:55).

In New York, the Giants officially passed the torch from Eli Manning to Daniel Jones and our experts assert that this is a very good sign about Jones' development (16:50).

Moving to New Orleans, Charles & Terez wonder if Drew Brees' extended absense is the perfect opportunity for the Saints to try out Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill at quarterback. Is Brees' heir apparent one of these two young passers or someone else (22:15).



Staying in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers are now without Cam Newton for an extended period of time, which could be a very bad sign for the team, its coaching staff and personnel staff (27:35).

Story continues

Wrapping up the podcast, Terez & Charles discuss how new coaches have been struggling (32:45), investigate which teams are having the worst season so far (37:00) and check in on presumptive top 5 picks in next year's draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert (45:20).

The New York Giants' passing of the torch from Eli Manning to Daniel Jones is one of four major quarterback changes in Week 3. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts