NFL Podcast: Miami, Kobe, Super Bowl tickets & the Chargers move on from Philip Rivers

Taped live at Radio Row at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor chat about their initial thoughts and findings after two days on the ground in Florida. They discuss the somber shadow of Kobe Bryant that hangs over this week's festivities and how it turned the always-eccentric media night into a more subdued evening (4:00).

Later they tackle a few interesting items from around the league including Jay Glazer's report that the Los Angeles Chargers will not pursue resigning Philip Rivers and what that means for the future of the Bolts (11:00), how Oregon's Justin Herbert is creeping up draft boards (16:25) and the Cleveland Browns finally completing their GM search by hiring Andrew Berry (18:45).

They guys wrap up the show taking a trip to Charles Robinson's Conspiracy Corner. This may be the final Super Bowl with paper tickets. The NFL says it's for safety and legitimacy in the secondary ticket market. Charles thinks there's an ulterior motive (24:45).

Stay tuned to the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast all week. The guys will be back to preview the game in its entirety late Thursday evening, then will recap Super Bowl LIV early on Monday morning.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida is set to host Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

