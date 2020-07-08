NFL Podcast: Mahomes' mega-deal, Desean Jackson's posts and Washington's long-awaited name change

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

So much can happen in a week. Since the latest podcast, Cam Newton signed with the Patriots, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year extension nearing a half-billion (with a b) dollars and the franchise in Washington announced after years of pressure that they'd explore changing the team's nickname. How things change indeed.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open this podcast with Mahomes' mega-deal, what it means for the likes of Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson and why it means the Chiefs will have to be flawless with their drafts and free agency going forward. (1:15)

Later, they discuss Instagram posts made by Eagles WR DeSean Jackson in which he published fake quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler. As of this taping, he still remains with the team but the situation brings up echoes of Riley Cooper, who was never cut by the Eagles after his racist tirade was caught on video. Will the Eagles do the right thing or will they be hamstrung by precedent? (17:15)

After years of condemnation from fans across America, Native American and otherwise, Washington announced last week they would explore changing the team's nickname. Our experts discuss this much-awaited step forward and speculate a few options, while conserving some inevitable disappointment for whatever decision owner Dan Snyder chooses to go with. (25:25)

Finally, the guys wrap up the show with the news of Cam Newton's signing with the New England Patriots. They talk about how this could be a very happy marriage between Newton and Bill Belichick and why concerns about his personality and work ethic are completely misguided. (30:35)

