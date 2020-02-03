NFL Podcast: Mahomes leads Chiefs in 4th quarter comeback to win Super Bowl LIV

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

For a while there, it felt like the magic had truly run out two weeks ago versus Tennessee. The Kansas City Chiefs were down by 10 for much of the second half after the San Francisco 49er defense had picked off Patrick Mahomes twice. Maybe a third double-digit comeback wasn't in the cards this time. Except we all know the ending.

The 2019 Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl LIV champions. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson chop it up in the wee hours of the morning from inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to recap the game that the Chiefs take home their second Lombardi trophy since 1970. They salute the Chiefs' resiliency, the four meaningful calls that went against the San Francisco 49ers, and toast Super Bowl Champion Andy Reid.

Later, they discuss Patrick Mahomes' legacy as a 24-year-old Super Bowl MVP, which Chiefs players are about to get paid, where the 49ers go from here and the spectacle of the Super Bowl (including that half-time show).

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes celebrates as the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

