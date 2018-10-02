NFL Podcast: Mahomes defeats Denver, rookie QBs and quarter-way MVPs

Yahoo Sports

On Monday night, Patrick Mahomes had his coronation as Kansas City vanquished their division rivals the Broncos in Denver on primetime. Longtime Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor is joined by Charles Robinson for a discussion about the the Chief’s ascendance, this official changing of the guard in the AFC and how Kansas City might still miss Marcus Peters.

Later, Charles flips the script and explains why the Broncos’ search for a QB might continue next offseason as the Case Keenum signing hasn’t paid dividends.

Also on the show, the guys discuss which current rookie QBs might be slated for a Mahomes-like breakout in 2019 and give out some quarter-season awards including MVP, best coach, and rookie of the year.

<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/kan" data-ylk="slk:Kansas City Chiefs">Kansas City Chiefs</a> quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) escapes the tackle of Denver Broncos defensive back <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/24590/" data-ylk="slk:Darian Stewart">Darian Stewart</a> (26). (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
