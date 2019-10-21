NFL Podcast: Lamar & Jacoby ball out, Wentz & Trubisky fall flat

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

While Aaron Rodgers looks as good as he ever was, Sunday resulted in some star-making performances from some of the league's up-and-coming passers ready to establish themselves in that upper echelon of elite QBs.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap every game from the Week 7 slate, starting with the Dallas Cowboys' statement victory over the rival Philadelphia Eagles and what that means for both teams (and their coaches) going forward. They also hit Lamar Jackson's incredible performance in Seattle, how Jacoby Brissett's awesome play has the Colts 5-2 and why the Chicago Bears offense is in a free-fall.

Lamar Jackson's impressive performance in Seattle has him in the conversation as one of the league's elite young QBs. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

