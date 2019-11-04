NFL Podcast: Lamar Jackson is making every team regret not drafting him

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

After the Baltimore Ravens' 37-20 victory over the previously undefeated New England Patriots, there are no more doubts that Lamar Jackson is one of the league's elite young QBs. So much for the scouts that thought he should play WR. Jackson paired 163 yards and 1 TD passing with another 61 yards and 2 TDs on the ground in a multi-faceted performance that vaulted him into the MVP conversation. Remember that only 18 months ago, Jackson was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the draft, meaning that every team in the league passed over him once. How many of them are regretting that now?

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson break down every game from the Week 9 slate, starting with Baltimore's impressive win over New England, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes-less win over a potentially playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings team and Seattle's shootout win in OT over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens blew out the previously undefeated New England Patriots 37-20 on Sunday night. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

