NFL Podcast: Lamar Jackson is making every team regret not drafting him
Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast
Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify
After the Baltimore Ravens' 37-20 victory over the previously undefeated New England Patriots, there are no more doubts that Lamar Jackson is one of the league's elite young QBs. So much for the scouts that thought he should play WR. Jackson paired 163 yards and 1 TD passing with another 61 yards and 2 TDs on the ground in a multi-faceted performance that vaulted him into the MVP conversation. Remember that only 18 months ago, Jackson was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the draft, meaning that every team in the league passed over him once. How many of them are regretting that now?
Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson break down every game from the Week 9 slate, starting with Baltimore's impressive win over New England, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes-less win over a potentially playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings team and Seattle's shootout win in OT over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.
Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson
Follow Terez @TerezPaylor
Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts