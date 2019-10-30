NFL Podcast: Jets turmoil and the 8 exciting storylines behind an uneventful trade deadline

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The 2019 NFL trade deadline came and went without much actual fanfare. The biggest storyline coming out of the day was the trade a team didn't make.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the show with the New York Jets and their highly publicised refusal to trade safety Jamal Adams to the Dallas Cowboys. They also touch on the previous day's decision to trade defensive tackle Leonard Williams across the building to the New York Giants (2:00).

They also hit on the Los Angeles Rams salary-dump trade of Aqib Talib to the Miami Dolphins (12:10), how the Cleveland Browns are irate at the Washington Redskins for not trading Trent Williams (16:00) and how Cowboys, Chiefs and Eagles fans should feel after their teams declined to make major moves (24:35).

Later in the show, Terez & Charles touch on the NCAA's decision to allow players to profit off of their likeness and how it will affect their favorite video game franchise, EA's NCAA Football (38:30).

Finally, the guys wrap up the show previewing three of the most interesting Week 9 matchups in Vikings/Chiefs, Texans/Jaguars and Ravens/Patriots (46:20).

The New York Jets' non-trade of Jamal Adams was likely the biggest storyline to emerge from a lackluster 2019 trade deadline. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

