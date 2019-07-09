NFL Podcast: Is 'Jerry Maguire' a good sports agent?









In their final football movie review of the summer, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson recap the 1996 Cameron Crowe football/rom-com hybrid classic Jerry Maguire.

Among the topics the many topics they cover:

• Why this is Tom Cruise's peak performance

• Why Rod Tidwell is criminally underrated and underpaid as a wide receiver

• Whether Jerry is actually a good agent or not

• Whether the movie still holds up

• Casting almosts that will break your brain and would've broken the movie

Charles and Terez will be back next week to begin their 2019 preseason coverage.

