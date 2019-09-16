NFL Podcast: Injured QBs headline Week 2





This early in September, the best teams should be looking optimistically towards the rest of their season, yet two big contenders are heading into Week 3 with bated breath. The New Orleans Saints lost Drew Brees to a thumb injury and Ben Roethlisberger missed the second half of the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile on Sunday Night Football, Carson Wentz sat out significant time in the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson dissect every game from the weekend including the troubling QB injuries, a pair of coach/player fights and a very interesting theory about the future of the Cowboys' coaching staff.

Injuries to Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Wentz headlined an interesting Week 2. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

