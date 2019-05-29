NFL Podcast: Incognito and Suh find their pirate ships, OTA thoughts from Foxboro and more Zeke trouble

While the NFL calendar is relatively light this time of year, some players' social calendars remain very busy, which can be a bad thing. Exhibit A: the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott who finds himself in another off-the-field incident after being detained but not arrested at a Las Vegas music festival.

Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor discuss Elliott's most recent troubles, the league's withering patience and what sort of punishment he could receive in light of previous infractions (2:50).

Later, Terez recounts his week at Patriots OTAs and shares his positive impressions of the newly-drafted first-round WR N'Keal Harry out of Arizona State (17:10).

Moving onto a pair of recent free agent signings: The guys discuss Richie Incognito agreeing to terms with the Oakland Raiders and how the Black Hole is turning into a powder keg of deranged personalities (25:25). Also they discuss the Tampa Bay Bucaneers' swap of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy for the Ndamukong Suh (33:45).

Charles wraps up the show asking Terez how he feels about a recent story surrounding the Buffalo Bills, O.J. Simpson and the current state of how teams retire numbers (38:00).

Widely considered two of the dirtiest players in the NFL, Richie Incognito and Ndamukong Suh signed with new teams, the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively (Credits L to R: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images; Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

