NFL Podcast: If Russ is the MVP front-runner, Rodgers is not far behind

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open their Week 3 recap podcast discussing the Green Bay Packers’ 37-30 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Should the 1-2 Saints be freaking out about their sub-.500 start? Can Aaron Rodgers threaten Russell Wilson’s 2020 MVP campaign?

The experts also discuss the amazing Rams-Bills matchup in Buffalo, another Atlanta collapse, Chicago’s QB battle, Houston falling further into the winless hole, and whether the Giants, Jets and Broncos, three absolutely abysmal teams, might explore their options at quarterback if they wind up earning a top-3 pick in the 2021 draft.

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Should the MVP conversation be a two-man race? (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) More

