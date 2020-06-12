NFL Podcast: How the Vikings have become a test-case for how NFL franchises could address anthem protests, police and more

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The murder of George Floyd has cast an unfortunate spotlight on the city of Minneapolis and in the coming months, we'll see how the city's institutions, including its sports teams, react. The University of Minnesota, for example, cut ties with the Minneapolis Police Department, but could we see the Vikings follow suit?

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the podcast with some questions the NFL world must address in relation to the ongoing social unrest as a result of Floyd's death.

Is it a legitimate or an empty gesture that the NFL announced a plan to donate $250 million over 10 years to causes related to social injustice? What would it take for the Vikings, or any NFL franchise, end their relationship to their local PD? How should teams address players who wish to kneel for the anthem when games resume this fall?

Later in the show, Terez & Charles break down comments Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians made about potentially keeping one backup QB out of the facility this season as a "quarantine quarterback." (21:20)

They also discuss the league's consideration of decreasing the amount of pre-season games from four to two for each franchise. (25:50)

Charles describes the collective exasperation most franchises have with Jadeveon Clowney at this point, as the former first overall pick remains unsigned. (36:00)

Our experts wrap up the show with some listener questions about how organizations are handling the Black Lives Matter movement and which players with the franchise tag we could expect to see signed or traded. (43:45)

Based out of Minneapolis, the Minnesota Vikings are in the spotlight as they handle the response to the death of George Floyd. (Photo by David Berding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts