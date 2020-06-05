NFL Podcast: How Drew Brees missed the mark, coaches return to facilities and ranking the league's young QBs
After a trying week and a half in this nation's history, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the podcast this week discussing Drew Brees' comments about the kneeling for the anthem and the harsh criticism he faced in response from his teammates, colleagues, the press and public. Can he earn back the trust of other Saints players?
On Friday, 31 of the 32 NFL coaching staffs around the league can return to their facilities. What does this mean for the the start of training camps in July and how will the limited press access affect how fans consume and understand the game in 2020 and beyond? (20:20)
Terez & Charles wrap up the show breaking down the tiers of young QBs. Obviously Mahomes and Lamar are at the top, but where do the gifted but ultimately unproven talents of Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield rank? (32:50)
