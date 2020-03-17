NFL Podcast: Hopkins and Diggs traded and more headlines from free agency day one

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dolphins and Browns threw down a lot of cash, the Cowboys and Titans made sure to keep their QBs, but the headline of the first 12 hours of free agency was the completely WTF trade between the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap a stacked weekend in NFL news, starting with the head-scratching deal that sent DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for David Johnson (as well as the reshuffling of a trio of draft picks). (3:15)

While their attempts to retain Ryan Tannehill & Derrick Henry are worthy of praise, Terez is skeptical of the Tennessee Titans' overall plan because in doing so, they lost out on a key offensive lineman. (13:55)

One of those linemen, Jack Conklin, agreed to terms with the Browns, who made a number of other deals on Monday that may prove that there is finally a strategy in Cleveland. (18:25)

Moving to Dallas, the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Dak Prescott in the hopes of inking him to a longer deal and locked in Amari Cooper for a whopping 5-year, $100m contract. Should Cowboys fans be content with their QB-WR combo of the future? (25:55)

Forever disgruntled Minnesota Viking Stefon Diggs finally got his wish late Monday as he was traded to the Buffalo Bills for a haul of draft picks that surely would make Texans fans blush. How does Diggs fit with his new squad? (29:15)

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprising move in trading their first-round pick for San Francisco DT DeForest Buckner. The guys discuss how this move could pair well with the Colts adding a veteran QB like Philip Rivers or maybe...Tom Brady? (36:05)

They wrap up free agency talk with some notes about the Ravens, Eagles and Lions (41:20).

Also on the podcast: Charles has some thoughts about Tom Brady's still undecided free agency (48:20), and the new CBA passed on Saturday by 60 votes, is the anger from the players who voted "no" justified? (51:10) Finally, the guys talk about where the league and draft stand with the looming threat of COVID-19. (56:00)

Story continues

Former Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals Monday in a head-scratching deal. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts