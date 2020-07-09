NFL Podcast: Growing pessimism around the start of the NFL season

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The NFL was lucky to have the coronavirus pandemic start only weeks after the Super Bowl. The league would have a majority of its offseason to plan how to return to action as planned in the fall. But increasingly, there is growing pessimism that the 2020 season will kick off according to schedule this September.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open this podcast breaking down the latest questions surrounding the start of the season. Will players feel safe with how frequently they'll be tested and will teams be able to get speedy results? What about the NFLPA recommending to cancel the preseason? Is it a sign of a looming labor fight to have the NFL owners asking to put 35% of the players' salaries in escrow?

In the back-half of the pod, two prominent players requested trades in the last week. San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert asked to be dealt, the guys discuss why this might be the best move for the 28-year-old back who broke out last year. (21:10).

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku also requested a trade last week. Our experts explain why this trade might not be as likely for the former first-round pick. (30:30)

As training camps are scheduled to start by the end of the month, there is growing pessimism around the kickoff of the 2020 NFL season. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

