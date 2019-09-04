NFL Podcast: Goff gets Paid, waiting on Zeke & the Texans go trade-crazy

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

On NFL kickoff eve eve, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson join each other for one last podcast before the season begins, and that means starting the episode with one final Hard Knocks recap until next summer (0:45).

Next, Charles describes a whirlwind weekend in Dallas where Ezekiel Elliott rumors would not quit. He provides an update on where the Elliott negotiations are now, as they could certainly change again at a moment's notice (9:30).

While the Cowboys deliberate over whether to sign Dak Prescott, the Los Angeles Rams went out and signed their signal caller Jared Goff to a four-year extension. The guys dissect the deal, how it compares to other recent QB contracts and what this means for Prescott, Mahomes and other young passers (20:30).

Elsewhere in the Lone Star State, the Houston Texans had a busy weekend trading away Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks and acquiring Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills from the Miami Dolphins for a haul of future draft picks. The guys break down the two trades and what they mean for the Texans, Seahawks and Dolphins going forward (24:10).

Moving to Kansas City, the guys break down the Chief's signing of former Bills and Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (39:10) and then wrap up the podcast running through both conferences and updating their mid-summer picks for who they think will take each division's crown (44:05).

Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor provide the latest on the Ezekiel Elliott holdout on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

