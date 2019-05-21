NFL Podcast: Gang green's red wedding – the latest Jets horror-show plus 'Game of Thrones' takes

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The 'Game of Thrones' finale is finally here and some fans are...less than enthused. Much like the fans of the New York Jets!

The summer when the Giants finally appeared to take the throne of 'most dysfunctional New York football franchise', the Jets said, "hold my beer," and fired GM Mike Maccagnan last week amid a flurry of back-stabbing quotes from inside the organization.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson welcome Yahoo Sports' very own Kimberley A. Martin to talk about the latest troublesome episode from one of the teams she covers most: the New York Jets (4:00).

Later, after the gang discusses what the NFL draft might look like if it adopted the NBA's lottery system which recently sent the basketball world into madness after awarding the New Orleans Pelicans with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft (22:25).

They then turn their attention to the Washington Redskins who took an immense blow to their depth chart after losing ILB Reuben Foster for the season to an ACL injury just minutes into their first practice (31:10).

To wrap up the show, Terez and Kimberley give their thoughts on the 'Game of Thrones' finale to an unimpressed Charles, who has never seen the show (35:20).

The Jets' new uniforms are the least of their problems according to Kimberley Martin on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

