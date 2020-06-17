NFL Podcast: Ezekiel Elliott's positive coronavirus test, Kyle Shanahan's extension and one team that should sign Colin Kaepernick

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

On Monday, news came out that multiple Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players had tested positive for coronavirus including star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who took to Twitter to share his frustrations about the news going public.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open this week's podcast discussing the bombshell report and looking at the fast-approaching reality that we're about to have an NFL season that will be distinguished by how COVID-19 wreaks havoc in locker rooms. How can teams actually manage the virus? (1:35)

The guys also discuss Lamar Jackson gracing the cover of Madden 21 and Terez' recent interview with the reigning MVP and how he looks to move past his 0-2 playoff record. (17:20)

Our experts break down what it would take for Kaepernick to get signed this season and the one team that would be the perfect fit for Kap's second act (27:00) before discussing Kyle Shanahan's 6-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers. (34:00)

Terez & Charles wrap up the podcast discussing their favorite styles of pizza, Kansas City barbecue and the best places to eat in Houston. (39:30)

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

