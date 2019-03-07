NFL Podcast: What to expect in free agency next week

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The 2019 NFL league year officially commences next Wednesday and all of the chess pieces leading to free agency are taking their position.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor report this week on all things free agency, starting with the Oakland Raiders and their heavy ties to a number of rumored player transactions, including a trade for Antonio Brown.

They provide an update on Kyler Murray, the likelihood that he’ll be drafted number one overall, and whether the Arizona Cardinals will deal that pick (9:30).

After that, Charles and Terez discuss the Dallas Cowboys placing the franchise tag on a disgruntled Demarcus Lawrence as well as how the franchise tag affects the Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney and the Chiefs’ Dee Ford (13:30).

Next, the guys get into a conversation about the New York Giants choosing not to re-sign Landon Collins and what the G-Men should do in free agency and the draft as they likely face a rebuild (22:40)

Later they discuss Trey Flowers, Earl Thomas and Trent Brown as possibly the 3 best free agents available as well as the market for wide receivers (37:00)

Finally, they wrap-up the show addressing a viral video of Le’Veon Bell working out with the Chiefs’ Chris Jones and what the market for Bell looks like as he finally nears signing with a new team (47:35).

