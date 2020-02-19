NFL Podcast: Debating a 17-game season and previewing the incoming rookie QBs

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

After a two-week hiatus, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson are back from their post-Super Bowl vacations and ready to preview the exciting February through April stretch of the NFL offseason, which includes, the combine, free agency and the draft.

After giving their thoughts on the Houston Astros' cheating scandal and a surprisingly competent first two weeks of the XFL season, Terez & Charles strongly debate the pros and cons of the NFL adding a 17th game to the season and if Monday Night Football should get the flex treatment. (8:45)

Moving onto next week's scouting combine, our experts break down the big quarterback choice likely facing the Miami Dolphins at the fifth overall pick between Oregon's Justin Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. (24:30)

They also dove into Utah State's Jordan Love and Georgia's Jake Fromm, likely mid-round picks who could sneak into the first round with a successful combine. (37:00)

Charles & Terez try to predict the second QB off the board and compare this year's class to last year's rookie QBs (42:35), then wrap up the show entertaining rumors that LSU's Joe Burrow could try to leverage his way out of Cincinnati in a move reminiscent of Eli Manning forcing his way out of San Diego (45:35).

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson debate the merits of Oregon's Justin Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast.

