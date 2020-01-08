NFL Podcast: Cowboys, Giants, Panthers find their next head coach, plus divisional round preview

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

After the Cowboys stole the spotlight from the Seahawks' wild card win on Sunday night by announcing mid-game that they'd be parting ways with Jason Garrett, they kept hold of the news-cycle into Monday morning when news broke that Mike McCarthy would be his replacement.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down the pros and cons of the new head coaching hire in Dallas, some common criticisms of the former Packer coach and if the Cowboys should've gone after a younger coach from the college ranks instead. (0:15)

Going after a successful college coach is exactly what the Carolina Panthers did when they landed Baylor's Matt Rhule for an unprecedented 7-year, $60m deal. Terez & Charles dissect owner David Tepper's big splash and the new coach's fit with the organization. (20:25)

In more of a head-scratching move, the New York Giants landed on Joe Judge for their head coaching vacancy, formerly the receivers coach and special teams coordinator of the New England Patriots. What is known about Judge and can he survive in the pressure cooker that is the New York media landscape? (28:15)

Wrapping up the head-coaching musical chairs, our experts break down where the Cleveland Browns are in their coaching search (37:35) before diving into the dissatisfaction surrounding the fact that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy has yet to land a head coaching gig. Is it a failure of the Rooney Rule or someone else? (42:45)

Terez & Charles take a pair of listener questions on the Texans and Cowboys (45:18) before breaking down all four divisional round matchups this weekend: Vikings/49ers, Titans/Ravens, Texans/Chiefs and Seahawks/Packers. (48:30)

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy will be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

