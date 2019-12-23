NFL Podcast: Cowboys couldn't live up to moment of truth in Philly
A fourth and 8. A season on the line. A star wide receiver sitting on the bench. Assuming the Eagles beat the Giants next week, that's where the 2019 Dallas Cowboys season ended and as all signs seem to indicate, the Jason Garrett era in Big D as well.
Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open their Week 16 recap with the headline coming out of the NFC "least": the Cowboys all but kissing their playoff hopes goodbye with a loss in Philly. There was plenty of finger pointing after the show, but as our experts indicate, getting rid of Jason Garrett won't be the end to the Cowboys' woes.
Terez & Charles recap all of the Week 16 games including Michael Thomas' brilliant and record-breaking performance in Tennessee (10:20), the Seahawks' surprising loss at home to the Cardinals (13:55), why the Cleveland Browns aren't ruling out a coaching change (22:00) and the surprisingly high-octane performances from the Bengals, Dolphins, Giants and Washington. (27:50)
