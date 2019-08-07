NFL Podcast: Cowboys continue contract standoff, more training camp visits and guests Sam Darnold and Tyler Lockett
As NFL training camps are entering their third week, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson continue their cross-country tours to report on the stories and standouts coming out of NFL preseason.
First, Charles provides an update on the latest in the standoff between the Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper (3:30). Are any of these players likely to get paid soon? If Dak Prescott doesnt re-sign this summer puts up an incredible 2019 campaign, could he be looking at a Patrick Mahomes-level contract next summer?
Later, the guys chat about what they've seen at at training camps across the midwest and mid-Atlantic, including:
- Alex Smith's rehabilitation at Washington Redskins camp (14:30)
- the Baltimore Ravens putting their faith in Lamar Jackson (19:15)
- a few surprise standout performances at New York Jets camp (26:10)
- why Devin Bush is primed to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for years to come (34:10)
- how Freddie Kitchens is hoping to lead the previously snake-bit Cleveland Browns (41:30)
Closing out the show, Terez and Charles spend a few minutes with Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (52:00) and Jets QB Sam Darnold (57:00) where they cover a wide-range of topics including Area 51 and Gregg Williams' defense.
