NFL Podcast: Chiefs' Achilles defense underwhelms in Seattle, Steelers on the outside looking in

Week 16 of the NFL season saw a shake-up of the status quo that sent reverberations through the playoff picture.

The AFC’s two best teams, the Chiefs and the Chargers, both lost, sending the Seattle Seahawks into the playoffs and putting the Baltimore Ravens in pole position to win the AFC North.

The Steelers lost to the top-seeded Saints and are suddenly on the outside looking in, relying on the Cleveland Browns of all teams to help punch their ticket to the postseason.

In one of the most exciting games of the day, Nick Foles (remember him?) captured the Philly Philly magic from last December and toppled the Houston Texans who had their eyes on a first round bye.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor recap every game from the Week 16 slate and set up what looks to be an exciting Week 17 with many playoff scenarios still up in the air.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

