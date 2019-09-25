NFL Podcast: Cam out long-term, TB12 tweets and when will Dwayne Haskins get the start?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Week 3 in the NFL saw a pair of exciting starts from young, unproven quarterbacks in Giants rookie Daniel Jones and Panthers second-year passer Kyle Allen. The Chicago Bears prime-time drubbing of the Washington Redskins on Monday has many asking when we'll see a third name on that list: Dwayne Haskins.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the show on that Monday night blowout and when they expect to see the former Buckeye passer get the start in Jay Gruden's offense (0:35).

Back to Kyle Allen, news of Cam Newton's Lisfranc injury means he could be out significantly longer than initially predicted, meaning the Panthers will get a significant look at the young passer. Could Allen save head coach Ron Rivera's job? If a coaching change is made, would new owner David Tepper stick with GM Marty Hurney? Terez & Charles dive into the Carolina Panther's palace intrigue from multiple angles (13:45).

Last Thursday night's unremarkable game between the Jaguars and Titans had one interesting footnote: a tweet from Tom Brady complaining about "too many penalties." Our experts note how the league responded...fast (25:00).

After a borderline-NSFW conversation about naming rights and a certain online porn company putting in a bid for the Heat's stadium in Miami (29:20), Terez & Charles preview their most anticipated Week 4 games in Cowboys/Saints, Packers/Eagles, Bills/Patriots and Browns/Ravens (33:30).

The Washington Redskins' blowout loss on Monday night has many wondering when rookie QB Dwayne Haskins will get his first start. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)





