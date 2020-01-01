NFL Podcast: Browns, Giants continue house-cleaning as Black Monday extends into Tuesday

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Black Monday in the NFL is known for the avalanche of coach and GM hirings, but the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys extended the suspense into Tuesday.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson react to the spate of firings in Cleveland, New York and elsewhere in the days following the end of the 2019 regular season.

They lead off the show with the Cleveland Browns firing GM John Dorsey 48 hours after they let go of head coach Freddie Kitchens. What led to this changeover within the Browns and who could they hire to replace him, knowing that Paul DePodesta still has power in Cleveland? (0:15)

They shift their focus to the New York Giants firing head coach Pat Shurmur, keeping GM Dave Gettleman and focusing their head coaching search on Baylor's Matt Rhule. (16:30)

Moving to Dallas, at the time of this writing and recording, Jason Garrett is still the head coach of the Cowboys. From what they're hearing, Charles & Terez believe the organization is allowing him to say his goodbyes before letting him go. With that in mind, they lay the Garrett era to rest and explore the possibility that Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley or Greg Roman could be the next head coach in Big D. (26:45)

Elsewhere in the NFC East, Washington made the first head coach hire while other teams were still firing their guys. Ron Rivera will be the next coach in burgundy and gold. Our experts react to the news and hope that some stability will return to the snake-bit organization. (35:50)

Terez and Charles wrap up their coaching discussion on the Jacksonville Jaguars retaining Doug Marrone (41:25) before diving into the weekend's four wild card games: Bills at Texans, Titans at Patriots, Vikings at Saints and Seahawks at Eagles (48:50).

In the span of two days, the Cleveland Browns cleaned house by parting ways with head coach Freddie Kitchens (L) and general manager John Dorsey (R). (Photo credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

