NFL Podcast: Broncos, Browns and Jets make their head coaching hires

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts Spotify

Break the glass, it’s an emergency Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. It was a busy Wednesday in the NFL which saw the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and New York Jets all fill the head coaching vacancies within their organization.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open this emergency episode reacting to the news that Freddie Kitchens is the new head coach in Cleveland and what that means internally for the chaotic organization.

Next, they discuss the Broncos hiring 60-year-old defensive coordinator Vic Fangio away from the Chicago Bears and how Denver is bucking the trend of hiring young, offensive-minded head coaches. It doesn’t hurt that they’re bringing former Super Bowl winning head coach Gary Kubiak back as their new offensive coordinator (17:35).

They react in the moment to the news out of New York that former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was hired to coach the Jets (25:50) and wrap up the podcast discussing former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy’s uncertain future (31:45).

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor