NFL Podcast: Bombshell sexual harassment allegations in Washington come after week of online speculation

Late on Thursday afternoon, the Washington Post released a bombshell report in which 15 former female employees of the Washington football franchise spoke about a culture of verbal abuse and sexual harassment that went largely unpunished, compounded by a seemingly nonexistent human resources department.

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open the podcast on this late-breaking news after days of whispers swirled around the internet, speculating about this much-rumored story.

In other league news, the deadline for franchise tagged players to work out extensions with their teams passed on Wednesday afternoon. As expected, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott did not ink a long-term deal, but what does that mean for his future in Big D? (19:00)

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans got his extension just under the wire. How scared should other teams be that Tennessee locked up its quarterback and running back of the future? (33:20)

After 72 players tested positive for coronavirus and J.J. Watt published a list of safety concerns to his Twitter account, Charles & Terez speak about the latest on where the league, teams and players are in terms of starting training camps (and the season) on time. (40:20)

The Washington Post released a bombshell account of a culture of verbal abuse and sexual harassment within the organization of Washington's NFL franchise. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

