NFL Podcast: Black cats, Cam on ice and the Chargers' 'f**king bulls**t' London rumors

Halloween lasted a few days into November and gifted us an iconic Monday Night Football moment just in time for the 100th episode of the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open this mid-week podcast with the Dallas Cowboys 37-18 win over the New York Giants that many will attribute to a black cat causing a stoppage in play in the 2nd quarter (2:15).

Next, the guys react to the news that Cam Newton has been placed on the IR for the rest of the season (6:00). Now that the Carolina Panthers have the opportunity to get an extended look at Kyle Allen, will they move Cam in the offseason and who are the leading candidates?

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Nick Foles would return to this week as the starting quarterback (15:00). Are the Jags about to mess up the chemistry they've established between Gardner Minshew, Leonard Fournette and D.J. Chark?

On Monday night, The Athletic published a story that the NFL & the Los Angeles Chargers were discussing possibly moving the franchise to London, which owner Dean Spanos vehemently denied in a curse-laden statement on Tuesday morning. Charles takes us into his Conspiracy Corner to explain how rival owners Stan Kroenke and Jerry Jones are upset at Spanos and may have constructed the London narrative to fire a shot across the bough of the underperforming Chargers (18:40).

Later, the guys talk about where the league is after 9 weeks and award some half-way coach of the year, rookie of the year and MVP trophies (27:50)

To wrap up the show, Charles & Terez answer a boatload of listener questions on the occasion of the 100th episode and share some stories about their early days as reporters (40:25).

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss Tuesday's news that Cam Newton would be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season. (Photo credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

