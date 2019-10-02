NFL Podcast: Bengals & Broncos in full panic mode, Trubisky takes a break and Week 5 preview

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad



Monday night's 27-3 walloping at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed what we were all thinking this offseason: the Cincinnati Bengals are bad.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the mid-week podcast on the Bungles, A.J. Green's extended injury and the likelihood that Green and quarterback Andy Dalton could be on new teams as soon as the trade deadline, in Green's case (2:20). A certain six-time NFL champion in the Boston area is surely looking for a fresh body in the receiver room.

From one failing franchise to another, the guys transition to the 0-4 Denver Broncos (8:00). A what point is John Elway to blame for the constant, unsuccessful carousel of bad coaches and bad quarterbacks and when will he be held accountable?

The brewing quarterback drama in D.C. is still top of mind for Terez, who analyzed Washington's loss to the Giants and has some thoughts on why Dwayne Haskins failed in his first showing (17:45).

The Chicago Bears play the Oakland Raiders in London this weekend and the game is not without major storylines on both sides of the ball (24:10). How will the Bears do without QB Mitchell Trubisky? How many sacks will Khalil Mack get in his revenge game vs. his former Raiders? When will it be the last straw between the NFL and Vontaze Burfict?

Wrapping up the show, our experts discuss a trio of key Week 5 games: Rams/Seahawks (33:15), Buccaneers/Saints (38:15) and Packers/Cowboys (45:00). Can the Rams bounce back after their shootout loss to the Bucs? Could this be the opportunity for Jameis Winston to finally prove himself and secure a long-term deal in Tampa? Will Dallas or Green Bay prove themselves as the team to beat in the NFC?

The Bengals and Broncos are both desperate and in full-on panic mode after 0-4 starts. (Photos by Justin Berl/Getty Images; Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Story continues

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts