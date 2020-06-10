NFL Podcast: Behind the NFL's one-eighty on Black Lives Matter and what should come next

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

This podcast left off last Thursday evening on a sour note. Drew Brees had made disappointing comments conflating disrespect for the American flag with protests against systemic racism and police brutality. My, how things have changed.

Since that last podcast:

- Brees issued an apology and publicly called out Donald Trump for politicizing and distracting from the players' message of seeking equality.

- A video was posted with Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham, Jr., Michael Thomas, Deandre Hopkins and other stars issuing a request for the league to recognize Black Lives Matter and apologize for mishandling the player protest movement of 2017.

- Roger Goodell responded to each of those demands and publicly apologized, as requested, but did not mention Colin Kaepernick.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open this podcast discussing all those developments, the importance of Mahomes' involvement, how Goodell can redeem the Kaepernick situation and how all eyes will focus on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys as the NFL season and 2020 presidential election draws near.

Shifting gears to the football field, they discuss the recent news that Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook intends to hold out until he reaches a new contract agreement with the Vikings. (32:45)

Charles & Terez also discuss Todd Gurley passing his team physical with the Falcons and why the Atlanta offense should not be slept on in 2020. (40:15)

Our experts wrap up the show debating if Marcus Mariota could take on a Taysom Hill type role with the Las Vegas Raiders and speculate. how penalties would be enforced on the proposed "4th & 15" rule that would eliminate the onside kick. (43:45)

Roger Goodell's apology last week was a momentous and stunning change of tone for a league and commissioner not known for admitting fault. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

