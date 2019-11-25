NFL Podcast: Beginning of the end for Jason Garrett and Week 12 recap

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Nine points. A number of special teams miscues. A failure to get a statement win on a national stage. Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson open the Week 12 Sunday night freestyle with the Dallas Cowboys' 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots, Jerry Jones' ominous quotes following the game and a question we always seem to ask about Dallas multiple times per year: could this be Jason Garrett's final season as the Cowboys head coach? Charles explains why it could be different this time. (0:20)

Next, the guys dive into the San Francisco 49ers' blowout win over the Green Bay Packers, marvel at the 49ers defense and the Packers' 3rd down ineptitude. (9:30)

Later, our experts recap the Carolina Panthers' heartbreaking loss to the New Orleans Saints (13:25), the Eagles' troubling loss to the Seahawks (16:25) and another classic Jameis Winston game full of crazy ups and ridiculous lows (22:20).

They spend the rest of the podcast recapping the rest of the action from Sunday (and Thursday) of Week 12.

Julian Edelman signals a first down on Sunday night against Dallas. With the Cowboys' loss to the Patriots in Week 12, are we finally nearing the end of Jason Garrett's tenure as head coach? (Photo credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

