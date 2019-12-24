NFL Podcast: Beast mode is back in Seattle, Black Monday preview and trap game for Philly?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

It's Christmas Eve at the time this podcast was released, but Seattle fans got their presents a couple days early. Marshawn Lynch, Seahawk icon who destroyed the New Orleans Saints in 2011 with the Beast Quake run, signed with Seattle this week after the team had to put Chris Carson on IR.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson dive into the seismic news in Seattle, but first they address the Minnesota Vikings' soul-searching loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Is this the ceiling for Kirk Cousins, who has had a statistically impressive season, but has yet to carry any team over the hump in the playoffs? (0:15)

Then, our experts dive into the running back news out of Seattle and wonder, if Pete Carroll has a 3rd or 4th & goal on the one-yard line this January, will he finally hand the ball off to Marshawn? (7:15)

Looking ahead to this weekend, Charles & Terez wonder if the Philadelphia Eagles aren't primed for a trap game against the New York Giants, who put up huge offensive numbers last week and might want to play spoiler to their division nemesis. (11:45)

For the bulk of the episode, the guys discuss the handful of coaches who are presumed to be coaching their last games this weekend. Are the likes of Pat Shurmur, Jason Garrett, Doug Marrone and Dan Quinn really on their way out, or are a few of those guys a strong win away from saving their jobs? Also, what about wild-card candidates like Freddie Kitchens and Anthony Lynn? (16:50)

One team that won't be moving on from their coach, despite a disappointing season, is the Los Angeles Rams. Charles has some behind-the-scenes updates on a few different stories that will likely come out of the club this offseason. (45:50)

Finally, the guys wrap the show up taking a listener question about the Denver Broncos future and a potential Derrick Henry landing spot (52:40).

Former Seattle Seahawk running back Marshawn Lynch came out of retirement to sign with the team for their playoff run after a spate of injuries in their backfield. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

