NFL Podcast: Another year, another season of Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors

The passage of time is cruel. Happy times and sad times come and go, as do the passing of the seasons, to remind us of this bitter fact. As the weather cools down, we're happy to have football back in our lives. 2020 also brings a more recent tradition: your yearly dose of Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson kick-off this mid-week pod with a return to America's favorite soap opera: OBJ and his relationship with the Browns. The guys tell you if this year's batch of rumors carry any weight.

OBJ wasn't the only wideout to claim the trade rumor spotlight this week. Allen Robinson, unhappy with his contract with the Chicago Bears, reportedly wants out of the Windy City. What sort of offers could he yield and what sort of contract is Robinson looking for? (7:55)

Taking a look back to Week 1's final games, Charles & Terez recap the Steelers' win over the Giants and the Titans' win over the Broncos on the Monday Night Football doubleheader. (14:55)

One of the biggest stories of the weekend was how the league and its players addressed the fight for social justice. From a video that used the likeness of Colin Kaepernick that Eric Reid called, "diabolical," to the apparent boos from Kansas City fans on Thursday night, Terez & Charles break down the messy rollout of this new campaign. (25:15)

In the second half of the show, the guys look ahead to preview the Week 2 matchups. A number of 0-1 teams play each other this week. Can teams like the Browns, Bengals, Buccaneers, Colts, Vikings, Falcons and Cowboys avoid the dreaded 0-2? Here's the thing: not all of them will. (39:25)

Our experts also break down a few other marquee Week 2 matchups including Rams/Eagles, Patriots/Seahawks, Saints/Raiders and more. (53:45)

