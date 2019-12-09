NFL Podcast: 49ers-Saints & Chiefs-Patriots delivered two playoff-level classics

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Sunday delivered two conference championship-caliber games in New England and New Orleans, whose Hall of Fame quarterbacks both lost to up-and-comers in Kansas City and San Francisco, respectively.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap every game from Sunday, starting with the 49ers-Saints 48-46 masterpiece that Terez caught in person and where it stacks up among other recent classics (see: Chiefs-Rams 2018). (0:15)

Next, they dissect the many crazy subplots of the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC championship game. What happened to the Chiefs' gear that got lost at the airport? How much did the Pats get screwed by the officiating, and will they turn it around in 2019? (8:20)

Our experts break-down the rest of the Week 14 games including the Rams looking like last year's Rams against the division-rival Seahawks (15:25), the Titans looking like a powerhouse against the Raiders (22:50), the Broncos looking optimistic with their young QB (32:50), how a house-cleaning is in order in Detroit (46:45) and that ugly loss the Dallas Cowboys suffered on Thursday night (50:00).

The San Francisco 49ers win over the New Orleans Saints was an instant classic in Week 14 and a potential playoff matchup in January. (Photo Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

