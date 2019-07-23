NFL Podcast: 2019 NFC season preview

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Last week, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson previewed all 16 AFC teams heading into the 2019 season. While they concluded that we were likely to see a rematch in the AFC title game, the NFC is considerably much more up for grabs.

This episode, Terez and Charles give their worst-to-first predictions for each NFC division, before giving their final picks for who they think will represent the conference at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

NFC West (0:40)

NFC South (16:15)

NFC East (28:30)

NFC North (43:50)

NFC championship picks (57:20)

After a disappointing 2018 that resulted in the firing of HC Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers and new HC Matt Lafleur hope to take back the NFC North crown. Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson preview the NFC on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)





