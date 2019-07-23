NFL Podcast: 2019 NFC season preview
Last week, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson previewed all 16 AFC teams heading into the 2019 season. While they concluded that we were likely to see a rematch in the AFC title game, the NFC is considerably much more up for grabs.
This episode, Terez and Charles give their worst-to-first predictions for each NFC division, before giving their final picks for who they think will represent the conference at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
NFC West (0:40)
NFC South (16:15)
NFC East (28:30)
NFC North (43:50)
NFC championship picks (57:20)
Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson
Follow Terez @TerezPaylor
