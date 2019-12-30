NFL Podcast: 2019 ends fittingly with another blown call & a Jameis pick-six

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The 2019 regular season ended with a number of moments that seemed to perfectly encapsulate the season: another missed defensive pass interference call, a Jameis Winston pick-six, the Detroit Lions losing in heartbreaking fashion. Some things never change.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap the final weekend of the 2019 NFL season, starting with the Seahawks controversial loss to the 49ers in primetime and the subsequent playoff repercussions, the Patriots even more surprising loss to the Dolphins (4:35) and the disappointing resolution to the NFC East (13:00).

Later in the show, they touch on a hard-nosed Tennessee Titans team that seemingly no one wants to play in January (21:05), the Cleveland Browns firing head coach Freddie Kitchens after one season (26:15), the Broncos having a summer to build around Drew Lock (37:40) and whether Kyler Murray should win rookie of the year (48:25).

