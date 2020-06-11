NFL pledges to spend $250 million over 10 years to combat systemic racism

The NFL has agreed to put money behind its words about social justice.

The league will spend $250 million over 10 years on programs to combat systemic racism and fight injustices against African-Americans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

This comes on the heels of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pledging to lend support to players’ social justice efforts and acknowledging that the league did not do enough to support players in recent years.

Spending $250 million over 10 years amounts to $781,250 per team per year.

