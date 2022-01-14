NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch

NFL Playoffs Wild Card schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch

Click on each game for the game preview



Results So Far

Saturday, January 15

Las Vegas at Cincinnati

4:30, NBC

Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 49

New England at Buffalo

8:15, CBS

Line: Buffalo -4, o/u: 44

Sunday, January 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

1:00, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -8.5, o/u: 46

San Francisco at Dallas

4:30, CBS

Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 51

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

8:15, NBC

Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 46

Monday, January 17

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams

8:15, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Line: Los Angeles Rams, o/u: 49.5

