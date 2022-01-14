NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch

NFL Playoffs Wild Card schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch

Results So Far
SU: 174-96-1, ATS: 152-117, Point Total: 153-118-1

NFL Expert Picks, CFN Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

Las Vegas at Cincinnati

4:30, NBC
Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 49

New England at Buffalo

8:15, CBS
Line: Buffalo -4, o/u: 44

Sunday, January 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

1:00, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -8.5, o/u: 46

San Francisco at Dallas

4:30, CBS
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 51

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

8:15, NBC
Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 46

Monday, January 17

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams

8:15, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
Line: Los Angeles Rams, o/u: 49.5

