Travis Kelce's mom Donna travels more than 1,200 miles to attend both sons' playoff games

When both of your sons are in in the NFL playoffs, you make sure to be there even if the contests are in cities nearly 1,300 miles apart with seven hours between kickoff.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, completed her mission on Sunday to attend both son's wild-card games. Her travels were captured by the official NFL Twitter account as she made her way from Tampa to Kansas City, Missouri.

Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day.



First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/qMVR0mSh7n — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

Donna started in Tampa with Jason, 34, where the Eagles lost, 31-15, to the Buccaneers. When it wrapped up, she started her trip to the airport to make it to Kansas City. But she ran into some trouble. In a text message shared on the account, she said she had to get a rickshaw at the stadium to catch her Uber in a back lot. Her flight was delayed, but she made it to Arrowhead Stadium during the game.

DONNA KELCE UPDATE:



"In the car on the way to the stadium!"



Mission almost complete. pic.twitter.com/VdUcx9YI4L — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022

Donna watched as the Chiefs advanced with an offensive showcase against the massive underdog Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff was about seven hours after kickoff of the Eagles game, and less than four between the end of that game and the Chiefs one.

The NFL Twitter account showed her triumphant in the stadium in her Chiefs gear. When a Twitter follower asked if anyone told her both games were on TV, she answered "where is your sense of adventure, young man?"

She made it!



Two games. One day. One amazing mom. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/410OgbaxBk — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022

Donna missed her son's 48-yard touchdown catch at the end of the first half — it occurred as she touched down in the city — but made it in time to see him throw his own 2-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle in the fourth quarter for the Chiefs' final score. Kansas City won, 42-21, and Kelce became the first player in NFL history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and reach at least 100 receiving yards in a single playoff game, per NFL Research.

Donna had one more stop up on her Sunday agenda. She dropped by the post-game news conference to virtually ask Travis his first question of the evening. The tight end was endearingly surprised to hear his mom was on the call asking what it felt like to throw his first NFL touchdown.

The full exchange with Travis Kelce and his mom, Donna. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lx5t3Eb7Gf — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 17, 2022

"She's the best, man," Travis Kelce said as his mom signed off for the night.

Those following her busy travel schedule would likely agree.