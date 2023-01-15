NFL playoffs Sunday schedule, TV coverage maps

The NFL playoffs began with two games on Saturday. The San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars both moved on to the divisional round.

There are three more games on Sunday.

The schedule, games and TV information are below.

Dolphins at Bills

What: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. AZ time)

TV: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Giants at Vikings

What: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

When: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. AZ time)

TV: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Ravens at Bengals

What: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

When: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. AZ time)

TV: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

