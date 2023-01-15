NFL playoffs Sunday schedule, TV coverage maps
The NFL playoffs began with two games on Saturday. The San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars both moved on to the divisional round.
There are three more games on Sunday.
The schedule, games and TV information are below.
Dolphins at Bills
What: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. AZ time)
TV: CBS
Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Giants at Vikings
What: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
When: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. AZ time)
TV: FOX
Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Ravens at Bengals
What: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
When: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. AZ time)
TV: NBC
Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth