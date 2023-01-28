NFL playoffs: Previewing the 49ers at Eagles NFC Championship Game

We are down to the NFL’s Final Four, and what a weekend of football it should be. Here we have arguably the four best teams left in the league, and all have earned their way to the precipice of a Super Bowl. First on the docket will be the NFC Championship, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

On the heels of a 9-8 season resulting in a blowout loss in the wild-card round last year, the Eagles came storming out of the gates in 2022. Philadelphia’s 14 wins in the regular season is the most the Eagles have won in their 89-year history. Since 2000, no one has made the NFC Championship more than the Eagles, who will be playing in their seventh this century.

Meanwhile, their opponents, the 49ers, are no strangers to this game either. Sunday will mark their sixth appearance since the 2011 season and second consecutive trip. San Francisco narrowly lost 20-17 to the Rams last year but is a far more complete team this time around. The addition of running back Christian McCaffrey has made the 49ers offense more dynamic and quarterback Brock Purdy is an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers are a wagon, and it is hard to imagine the Eagles keeping pace against San Francisco’s elite defense. I have said the 49ers will eventually represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, and that opinion isn’t changing now.

Prediction: 49ers over Eagles 24-21

