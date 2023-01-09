NFL Playoffs Predictions, Opening Odds: Cowboys-Buccaneers play Monday night

The NFL playoff picture is all set with the Green Bay Packers’ loss sending the Seattle Seahawks traveling to San Francisco to take on the red-hot 49ers. The rest of the NFL already knew who they’d be playing against and now everyone knows when as well.

The playoff schedule was announced at the conclusion of the SNF matchup, and as has been expected all weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will be in the final matchup of the weekend. They will travel to Tampa Bay for a rematch of Week 1 when they take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the final of six games this coming weekend. Here’s a look at the kickoff times of the other five matchups and predictions for each contest.

Bye Weeks: Kansas City Chiefs (14-3), Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Both teams clinched home-field advantage on the final weekend with victories. The Chiefs won on Saturday and will never have to play in a hostile environment, though that comes with an asterisk. By virtue of rule changes this week as a result of the cancelled game between the Bills and Bengals, if Buffalo and KC meet in the AFC title game it will be at a neutral field.

Meanwhile the Eagles welcomed back Jalen Hurts after he missed two games and held on against a resting Giants team.

Each will face the worst-remaining seed after the wild-card games are played.

Opening Line:

AFC: No. 2 Buffalo Bills (13-3) hosts No. 7 Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Game Day/Time: Sunday, January 15, Noon CT

The two teams have played two close games so far this season. Miami won 21-19 early in the season, and the Bills returned the favor winning 32-29 at home in Week 15. The Dolphins have waffled between explosive and mediocre offense throughout the season, and that’s even when Tua Tagovailoa has been able to play. It’s unknown whether or not he’s going to be back from his second concussion absence for the game.

Opening Line via BetMGM: Bills -10

NFC: No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (13-4) hosts No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Game Day/Time: Saturday, January 14, 3:30 pm CT, FOX

The 49ers have won 10 games in a row, including the last five with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy. One of those wins was one of two on the season over the Seahawks.

Opening Line via BetMGM: No line yet

AFC: No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) hosts No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

Game Day/Time: Sunday, January 15, 7:15pm CT, NBC

If it feels like these two teams just played, you’re not crazy. Cincinnati wrapped up home-field for this game with a win in Week 18, 27-16. Baltimore won the early matchup in Week 5, 19-17. The big question is whether or not Lamar Jackson will be able to return this game after missing the last five games with a knee injury.

Opening Line via BetMGM: Bengals -5.5

NFC No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (13-4) hosts No. 6 New York Giants (9-7-1)

Game Day/Time: Sunday, January 15, 3:30 pm CT. FOX

The Vikings somehow finished with 13 wins despite having a negative point differential (-3). The Giants rested their starters in Week 18 and still almost came back against the No. 1 seeded Eagles, losing by six after a late touchdown and failed onside kick. The teams met on Christmas Eve, with the Vikings winning one of their patented close games, 27-24.

They are 11-0 in games decided by eight points or less, 2-4 in comfortable games including some embarrassing blowouts to Dallas and Green Bay.

Opening Line via BetMGM: -3

AFC No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) hosts No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

Game Day/Time: Saturday, January 14, 7:15 pm CT, NBC

The Jaguars completed the epic comeback on Saturday night, winning five in a row to take over the AFC South from the Tennessee Titans with a win-or-go-home, pre-playoff game. These two teams met in Week 3 when Jacksonville was bad, but they blew out the Chargers 38-10. The interesting thing is that game was in LA. Now there’ll be a rematch among two of the best young arm talents in the game, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert.

Opening Line via BetMGM: Chargers -2.5

NFC No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) hosts No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Game Day/Time: Monday, January 16, 7:15 pm CT, ESPN/ABC

Tampa won this matchup in Week 1, 19-3, knocking out Dak Prescott for more than a month with a hand injury. The game was out of hand already, but then Dallas turned their season around. Since, the Bucs have looked below average and Dallas got hot until some late-season struggles culminating in an embarrassing Week 18 loss to the Commanders, 26-6. Tom Brady owns the Cowboys, with a lifetime 7-0 record.

Opening Line via BetMGM: Cowboys -3

Wild-Card Predictions

AFC

No. 2 Bills over No. 7 Dolphins, Dolphins cover the spread (-10)

No. 3 Bengals over No. 6 Ravens, Bengals cover the spread (+5.5)

No. 4 Jaguars over No. 5 Chargers, Jaguars cover the spread (+2.5)

NFC

No. 7 Green Bay over No. 2 San Francisco, no current line

No. 3 Vikings over No. 6 Giants, push (-3)

No. 5 Cowboys over No. 4 Bucs, Cowboys cover (-3)

Divisional Round Predictions

AFC

Kansas City over Jacksonville

Cincinnati over Buffalo

NFC

Eagles over Packers

Cowboys over Vikings

